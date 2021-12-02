Click here to find info on COVID-19

Nominations For Local Executive - Local 105 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 23, 2021

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
 

  • Chairperson
  • 1st Vice Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice Chairpersons: One (1) from Sheriff Services
                                      One (1) from Corrections
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • 3 Members-at-Large
  • 1 Member–at-Large: Youth Worker (29 years of age or younger)

 

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office and is attached to this bulletin.
 
The deadline for nominations is:  January 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
 
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.


Download nomination form here
Download roles and responsibilities here
Download PDF of notice here


