Nominations are now open for the following vacant positions on the Local 303 Executive:



Recording Secretary – (1 position)

Member at Large – Community Living or General Services (4 positions)

Member at Large – Indigenous Services (1 position)

Member at Large – Young Worker (1 position)

Member at Large – Equity Worker (1 position)



The terms of office will be for the remainder of the current term.



Roles and Responsibilities



Recording Secretary: Assists local chairperson with responsibilities outlined above; with the chair, sets meeting dates and develops agendas; is responsible for all meeting notices and minutes; reports all correspondence at local meetings; and maintains files; receives written reports of committees.



Member-at-Large: Assigned to tasks, committees and projects as required by chair; may represent specific groups of members within a Local and can bring their perspective to the local executive meetings.



Equity Worker: Represents the interest of equity workers on the local executive; liaises with equity workers and encourages participation in the BCGEU equity network. Equity candidates self identify in at least one of the four equity groups: Aboriginal, workers with disabilities, racialized worker or LGBTQ workers.



Young Worker: Candidates must be 29 years of age or younger at the close of nominations.



Nomination forms must be received in the Lower Mainland Area Office by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday June 15, 2023 Nomination forms may be submitted to the Area Office by fax or email.



BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

Fax: 604-215-1410

Email: [email protected]

Attention: Alix Born, Staff Representative



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received within one (1) day after close of nominations.



Andrea Duncan, Vice-President Community Social Services

Alix Born, Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here