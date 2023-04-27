Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Nominations for Vacant Local 303 Executive Positions - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Nominations for Vacant Local 303 Executive Positions - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 01, 2023

Nominations are now open for the following vacant positions on the Local 303 Executive:
 

  • Recording Secretary – (1 position)
  • Member at Large – Community Living or General Services (4 positions)
  • Member at Large – Indigenous Services (1 position)
  • Member at Large – Young Worker (1 position)
  • Member at Large – Equity Worker (1 position)


The terms of office will be for the remainder of the current term.

Roles and Responsibilities

Recording Secretary: Assists local chairperson with responsibilities outlined above; with the chair, sets meeting dates and develops agendas; is responsible for all meeting notices and minutes; reports all correspondence at local meetings; and maintains files; receives written reports of committees.

Member-at-Large: Assigned to tasks, committees and projects as required by chair; may represent specific groups of members within a Local and can bring their perspective to the local executive meetings.

Equity Worker: Represents the interest of equity workers on the local executive; liaises with equity workers and encourages participation in the BCGEU equity network. Equity candidates self identify in at least one of the four equity groups: Aboriginal, workers with disabilities, racialized worker or LGBTQ workers.

Young Worker: Candidates must be 29 years of age or younger at the close of nominations.

Nomination forms must be received in the Lower Mainland Area Office by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday June 15, 2023 Nomination forms may be submitted to the Area Office by fax or email.

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
Fax: 604-215-1410
Email: [email protected]
Attention: Alix Born, Staff Representative

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received within one (1) day after close of nominations.

Andrea Duncan, Vice-President Community Social Services
Alix Born, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

 


UWU/MoveUP