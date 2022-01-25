YYour bargaining committee member Saren Voisey has begun a lengthy leave from work. We thank Saren for all her work on the bargaining committee and wish her all the best on her leave. Nominations will now be opened to seek a replacement for Saren on the bargaining committee.



Nominations are now open for one position on the bargaining committee until:

Monday, February 14, 2022 at 5pm



You can find the nomination form here Nomination Form for Bargaining Committee Member



Each nominee may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½ x 11 sheet, black and white). In the event that we receive multiple nominations, this page will be distributed with the ballot to all members eligible to cast a ballot. This one page must be received within 24 hours of the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.



If there are more nominations than positions available, a vote will be held. The vote will be done by in-person paper ballots at your worksite. If you have not signed a membership card, please see your steward. Membership cards will be available with ballots. You must have signed a membership card with BCGEU to be eligible to vote for these positions.



No previous experience in negotiations is required to be a member of the bargaining committee. All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer’s proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining



Leave of absence is provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Nominations must be received by scanning/sending a picture from your phone to [email protected] no later than Monday, February 14, 2022 at 5:00pm.





In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here