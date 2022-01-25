YYour bargaining committee member Saren Voisey has begun a lengthy leave from work. We thank Saren for all her work on the bargaining committee and wish her all the best on her leave. Nominations will now be opened to seek a replacement for Saren on the bargaining committee.
Nominations are now open for one position on the bargaining committee until:
Monday, February 14, 2022 at 5pm
You can find the nomination form here Nomination Form for Bargaining Committee Member
Each nominee may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½ x 11 sheet, black and white). In the event that we receive multiple nominations, this page will be distributed with the ballot to all members eligible to cast a ballot. This one page must be received within 24 hours of the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.
If there are more nominations than positions available, a vote will be held. The vote will be done by in-person paper ballots at your worksite. If you have not signed a membership card, please see your steward. Membership cards will be available with ballots. You must have signed a membership card with BCGEU to be eligible to vote for these positions.
No previous experience in negotiations is required to be a member of the bargaining committee. All committee members are expected to:
- Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining
- Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities
- Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite
- Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer
- Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining
- Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process
- Participate in discussions related to the Employer’s proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals
- Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining
Leave of absence is provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.
Nominations must be received by scanning/sending a picture from your phone to [email protected] no later than Monday, February 14, 2022 at 5:00pm.
In solidarity,
Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.