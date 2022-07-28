Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Nominations Received for Vacant Positions on the Local Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 05, 2022

Since the close of Local 1010 Executive elections in February 2022 the following positions remain vacant.

 

  • 2nd Vice Chair
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large
  • Member at Large

 

We have received nominations for each of the positions of 2nd Vice Chair and Member at Large for the 1010 Local Executive.

As per the D-8 policy:

"Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidate to be nominated." 

Please be advised that nominations are now open.

All nominations must be received by 5:00pm on Tuesday October 11, 2022.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11 black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of close of nominations.

Attached is a nomination form and a copy of the Roles and Responsibilities.

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download roles and responsibilities here



