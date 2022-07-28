Since the close of Local 1010 Executive elections in February 2022 the following positions remain vacant.

2nd Vice Chair

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large

Member at Large

We have received nominations for each of the positions of 2nd Vice Chair and Member at Large for the 1010 Local Executive.



As per the D-8 policy:



"Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidate to be nominated."

Please be advised that nominations are now open.

All nominations must be received by 5:00pm on Tuesday October 11, 2022.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11 black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of close of nominations.



Attached is a nomination form and a copy of the Roles and Responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download roles and responsibilities here