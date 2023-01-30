Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Bargaining Committee:



One (1) Bargaining Committee Member

One (1) Bargaining Committee Chair



Nominations are to be faxed, mailed, emailed as an attachment, or hand delivered (in mailbox at back door) to:



BCGEU Peace River Area Office

10147 100th Avenue

Fort St. John BC V1J 1Y7

Fax # : 250-785-0048 or toll free: 1-800-946-0255

[email protected]

Nominations period has been extended and will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023

Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office if you are in need of extras. Late nominations will not be accepted.



Candidates have the right to submit a biography (not to exceed 250 words) should an election be required. This biography must be submitted within one day of the close of nominations.





Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





