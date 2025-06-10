Your committee is sending out this bulletin to ensure the membership is informed about the Collective Bargaining process between the Union and the North Peace Cultural Society.



The Bargaining Committee and the Employer have secured dates to begin the bargaining process.



Bargaining has been scheduled for June 17-19, 2025.



The Bargaining Committee will work hard on your behalf and will continue to update you as we go through this process.



In solidarity

Your Bargaining Committee



Kailey Gordon, Bargaining Committee Chair

Liz Gonvick, Bargaining Committee Member

Tennille Penner, Staff Representative



