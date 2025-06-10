Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  North Peace Cultural Society - Bargaining Dates

North Peace Cultural Society - Bargaining Dates - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 10, 2025

Your committee is sending out this bulletin to ensure the membership is informed about the Collective Bargaining process between the Union and the North Peace Cultural Society.
 
The Bargaining Committee and the Employer have secured dates to begin the bargaining process.
 

Bargaining has been scheduled for June 17-19, 2025.
 

The Bargaining Committee will work hard on your behalf and will continue to update you as we go through this process.
 
In solidarity
Your Bargaining Committee
 
Kailey Gordon, Bargaining Committee Chair
Liz Gonvick, Bargaining Committee Member
Tennille Penner, Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice



