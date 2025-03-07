**REVISED DEADLINE**





Nominations are now open for the following positions:

1 Bargaining Committee Chair

1 Bargaining Committee Member

As no nominations were received, the deadline has been extended and will be:

The deadline for nominations is: MARCH 24, 2025 at 5:00pm

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

10147 100th Avenue

Fort St. John BC V1J 1Y7

Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048

Toll free: 1-800-667-0788

[email protected]

Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of bargaining chair nomination form here

Download PDF of bargaining member nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP