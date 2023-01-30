Steward nominations closed March 1, 2023 at midnight for North Peace Cultural Society.
The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards for the North Peace Cultural Society:
Kailey Gordon Andy Tylosky
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
In Solidarity,
Tennille Penner
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.