  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
North Peace Cultural Society - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 03, 2023

Steward nominations closed March 1, 2023 at midnight for North Peace Cultural Society.

The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards for the North Peace Cultural Society:

Kailey Gordon        Andy Tylosky

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

 

In Solidarity,

Tennille Penner
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 



