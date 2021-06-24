Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Northern Health Authority – Health Services - Steward elections - BCGEU
Published on June 24, 2021
Steward elections are open as of Wednesday, June 23, 2021 for Local 0411/10 members at all Northern Health Authority – Health Services worksites in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Hudson Hope and Fort Nelson.
Please ensure a copy of this notice, the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.
Nominations will close on, Wednesday June 30, 2021 at midnight. Please email, fax or hand deliver nominations to:
BCGEU Peace River Area Office 10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7 (Back mailbox, please) Fax: (250) 785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255 Phone: 250-785-6185 Email: [email protected]
By midnight, Wednesday, June 30, 2021
If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.