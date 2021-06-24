Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 24, 2021

Steward elections are open as of Wednesday, June 23, 2021 for Local 0411/10 members at all Northern Health Authority – Health Services worksites in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Hudson Hope and Fort Nelson.

Please ensure a copy of this notice, the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.

Nominations will close on, Wednesday June 30, 2021 at midnight.
Please email, fax or hand deliver nominations to:

BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100 Ave.
Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
(Back mailbox, please)
Fax: (250) 785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255
Phone: 250-785-6185
Email: [email protected]


By midnight, Wednesday, June 30, 2021

If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download information on stewards here 



