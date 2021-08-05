Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 05, 2021

Nominations for your Bargaining Committee closed on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021, at 5pm.

By acclamation, please welcome:
 

Bargaining Committee Chair: Iuliia Shakirova
Bargaining Committee Member: Brandon Mackinnon
Bargaining Committee Member: Rob-Roy Douglas


In solidarity,

Brittany Lequiere
Staff Representative

