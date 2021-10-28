Update to your NLC Faculty Bargaining Committee



Congratulations to Rob-Roy Douglas as your Bargaining Chair.

Thank you to Iullii Shakirova for your hard work on the committee.



We now have a vacant position for one (1) bargaining committee member.

Nominations for this position will be open until November 29th, 2021.



Nominations are to be faxed, mailed, emailed or hand delivered to:



BCGEU Peace River Area Office

10147 100th Avenue

Fort St. John BC V1J 1Y7

Fax # : 250-785-0048 or toll free: 1-800-946-0255

[email protected]



Nominations will close at 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 29th, 2021.



Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office if you are in need of extras. For more information on the Roles and Responsibilities of Bargaining Committee Members please contact the area office.



Candidates have the right to submit a biography (not to exceed 250 words) should an election be required. This biography must be submitted within one day of the close of nominations.



In solidarity,

Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here