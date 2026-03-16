Northern Lights College – Dawson Creek Campus

Local 710 Worksite Visit

Date: April 2, 2026

Time: 1pm - 4pm

Your Local Chairperson, Tanya Boyd and Component 7 Vice President, Joanna Lord will be conducting a worksite visit to speak to the members and to update membership lists on:

April 2, 2026 at Northern Lights College – Dawson Creek Campus from 1pm to 4pm.

They are looking forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.

In solidarity

Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP