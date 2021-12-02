Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Northern Lights College – Faculty (Fort St. John campus) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 14, 2021

Please Post notice and nomination form on Union bulletin board
 
Steward nominations are now open for:
 
Northern Lights College- Faculty, Fort St. John campus.
 
Nominations are now open and close at midnight on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to:
 
Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC   V1J 1Y7 (back door drop box available)
 
 
If you have any questions/ please email or call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788

Download PDF of notice here
Download Nomination form here

