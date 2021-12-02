Steward nominations are now open for:
Northern Lights College- Faculty, Fort St. John campus.
Nominations are now open and close at midnight on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to:
Fax: 250-785-0048
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7 (back door drop box available)
If you have any questions/ please email or call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788
Download PDF of notice here
Download Nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.