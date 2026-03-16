Northern Lights College – Fort St. John Campus
Local 710 Worksite Visit
Date: March 31, 2026
Time: 10am - 1pm
Your Local Chairperson, Tanya Boyd and Component 7 Vice President, Joanna Lord will be conducting a worksite visit to speak to the members and to update membership lists on:
March 31, 2026 at Northern Lights College – Fort St. John Campus from 10am to 1pm.
They are looking forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.
In solidarity
Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
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