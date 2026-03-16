Northern Lights College – Fort St. John Campus

Local 710 Worksite Visit

Date: March 31, 2026

Time: 10am - 1pm

Your Local Chairperson, Tanya Boyd and Component 7 Vice President, Joanna Lord will be conducting a worksite visit to speak to the members and to update membership lists on:

March 31, 2026 at Northern Lights College – Fort St. John Campus from 10am to 1pm.

They are looking forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.

In solidarity

Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP