Friends,

You are receiving this email to notify you that the election for the alternate member to your bargaining committee is now open.

There are three (3) candidates for one (1) position:

Megan KING

Robyn MALLIA

Jack RYDER

You will be asked to select one (1) candidate on your ballot. The candidate who receives the most votes will be deemed elected.

Balloting will close at 1700 hours, on Monday, August 15th

You will receive an email later today or early tomorrow with your voting credentials. If you do not receive that email, first check in your junk folder or other folders. If nothing, contact [email protected] . If you are aware of a co-worker who did not receive this email, please ask them to contact [email protected] to arrange a credential email to be sent.



In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Rep



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP