Friends,



As we wrote in September, we have started developing proposals for local bargaining to renew your collective agreement with your Employer, Northern Lights College. The proposals will flow from the key priorities identified by the members – you. As a starting point, we are asking you to complete the bargaining survey found at the link below.



Link



The intention of the survey is to identify those issues that are specific to our local bargaining including, any that may be specific to a particular employee classification or work site.



It is important that all members complete this survey as it will provide your bargaining committee with the data necessary to determine your key bargaining priorities. Individual responses are confidential and will not be released. Only the collated survey results will be released. The survey closes at 0900 hours, Monday, November 14.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Jamie Bond, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Juanita Fraser, Bargaining Committee

Robyn Mallia, Bargaining Committee

Paola Rodriguez Ruah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson & Negotiations Staff Rep



