To: All BCGEU Members at Northwest Inter-Nation Family and Community Services Society

Re: ISJEP Reconsideration Deadline Extended

The deadline by which to submit reconsiderations has been extended from August 29 to Friday, September 5 at 5pm.

Please find below the links and complete information on your new classification under the Indigenous Services Job Evaluation Plan (ISJEP).

To support your review, the following transition documents are attached:

Preliminary classification results for your agency's non-delegated jobs, including: Previous CSSJJEP classifications

New ISJEP classifications

Benchmark matches and/or unique ratings

o Classification wage rate tables for both JJEP and ISJEP.

2. New Maintenance Agreement & Classification Manual

3. Complete list of ISJEP benchmarks and rating rationales (only those benchmarks matched to current jobs have been rated so far)

4. Memorandum of Understanding on TMAs

5. ISJEP Wage Grid

Additionally, a few supplemental, quick reference documents are also included for reference:

a. Background & Summary – An overview of the job classification process for MOA#31

b. What is ISJEP? – An overview of ISJEP elements; and

c. Reconsideration Process – A one page guide to the Reconsiderations.

What if I don't agree with my preliminary classification?

You will have until 5pm September 5, 2025 to request reconsideration if you disagree with the preliminary classification result. For details on the reconsideration process please click the link at (c) above.

In solidarity,

Brent Camilleri, CSSBA Representative to the Joint Classification Technical Committee (JCTC)





UWU/MoveUP