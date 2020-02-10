Your current collective agreement expires on June 30, 2020 and plans are now underway to return to the bargaining table. Therefore, a new bargaining committee must be elected.

Nominations are now open, as follows:

Chairperson of the Bargaining Committee, one position If more than one candidate is nominated, there will be an election.

Bargaining Committee member, two positions If more than two candidates are nominated, there will be an election.



Yes, you can be nominated for both elections. The ballot for Chairperson will be counted first. If you are elected Chairperson, your nomination for Bargaining Committee member would be unnecessary and withdrawn. If you are not elected Chairperson, you cannot be nominated for Bargaining Committee member at that time. Only candidates nominated before the deadline will be eligible to run for election.



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by:5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020.



Each candidate who is nominated, may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or biography of 250 words or less which the Union will distribute to the membership along with the ballots. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the biography must accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.



Please fax or email your completed nomination forms to:

Facsimile: 604-294-5092;

Email: Linsay.Buss@bcgeu.ca



To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.





In solidarity,

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations





