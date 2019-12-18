Your current collective agreement expires on March 31, 2020, and the Union is beginning preparations to conduct negotiations for a renewal agreement. Therefore, a new bargaining committee must be elected to represent all BCGEU members of Royale West Coast LP (Pacifica Retirement Residence). The Union bargaining committee will consist of 3 members, a chairperson will be elected from amongst the committee.



Nominations are now open, as follows:

Bargaining Committee member, three positions If more than three candidates are nominated, there will be an election.



Members of the bargaining committee will be expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining.

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form. Please note – both Parts A & B MUST be completed. A prepaid return envelope has been provided for your convenience. Completed nomination forms can also be returned by fax at (604) 294-5092 or by email to audrey.mcdowell@bcgeu.ca.

If the Union receives more nomination forms than available positions, an election will be conducted. Each candidate who is nominated may complete and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or biography of 250 words or less, which the Union will distribute to the membership along with the ballots. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note, that the biography must accompany the nomination form and the nomination form must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.



To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at: http://www.bcgeu.ca/updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can also use the same form.



The deadline to submit nominations is: 5:00 pm, January 20, 2020



Reminder: Please make sure your mailing address is up to date! Go to www.bcgeu.ca/card-questions for details.





In solidarity



Amrita Sanford

Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.