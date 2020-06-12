As you are aware, we are heading into bargaining with your employer soon. While this process has been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to moving forward as soon as possible.



Nominations to the bargaining committee have now closed. Pursuant to Article 6.1(b) of the collective agreement, one representative shall be selected from the classification groups of:



1. Journeyperson

2. Technician and Housekeeping

3. Building Security and Event Security, and

4. Hosting and First Aid.



The nominees in each classification group are as follows:



Journeyperson

Dave MacDonald - acclaimed; automatically on the bargaining committee as Journeyperson representative.



Technician and HousekeepingAlain Field

Hugh Gunn

Nigel Keenan (biography attached here)



Building Security and Event Security

Mark Hillicke

Kevin Singh

Gordon Sonier (biography attached here)



Hosting and First Aid

Tricia Dong - acclaimed; automatically on the bargaining committee as Hosting and First Aid representative.



As indicated above, Dave MacDonald and Tricia Dong have been acclaimed as representatives from their classification groups. Now we need to select representatives from the remaining classification groups to be on the bargaining committee along with Dave and Tricia: one from the Technician and Housekeeping classification group and one from the Building Security and Event Security classification group. You are entitled to elect one representative to the bargaining committee from the classification group to which you belong. For example, members who are in the Technician and Housekeeping classification group will select one representative from the nominees from that classification group only. Members do not vote outside their classification group.



If you are a member of the Journeyperson or the Hosting and First Aid classification groups, you will not need to vote, as your representatives were acclaimed to the bargaining committee.



Voting to be Conducted Electronically



The BCGEU is pleased to offer electronic balloting for this election process. You will receive an email on Monday, June 15th, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to immediately contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.



Deadline to cast your electronic vote is 12 noon on Monday, June 22, 2020.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Andrea Davis

Staff Representative - Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP