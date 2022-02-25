Committee Recommends You Vote “Yes”

We are pleased to have reached a tentative first agreement that provides major gains for Sunwood employees. Your bargaining committee encourages you to vote “yes” to accept the agreement.



Ratification Document Available Wednesday

When you vote, you will be voting on whether to accept the entire first collective agreement contained in the ratification document. The ratification document will be emailed to you on Wednesday and printed copies will be available at the worksite from your bargaining committee members on Thursday and Friday. The ratification document is around 30 pages long and we will only speak to the highlights in the meeting. It is very important that you read the entire ratification document in advance so you can understand everything you are voting on, and so you can ask any questions you have at the meeting.



Highlights of the tentative agreement can be found in yesterday’s bulletin.



Ratification Information Meeting

All employees are strongly encouraged to attend this meeting. If you cannot attend, please speak with a bargaining committee member before you vote.



Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM

How: Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference



“Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details”





Voting Information

On or before next Tuesday morning, we will email you a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM and will close on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



The voting credential will be emailed to you from [email protected] Please add this email address as a contact or approved sender in your email client—this will help ensure the credential is delivered to your inbox.

All employees of Sunwood in the bargaining unit represented by the BCGEU are eligible to vote on ratification regardless of whether you have completed a BCGEU membership application.



An employee without a personal email address may request the assistance of a bargaining committee member to help set one up.



Troubleshooting

If you still do not have a voting credential after checking junk/spam and quarantine folders, this is likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address. If this is you, or if you experience problems casting your voting, contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] (preferred), or by calling 604-291-9611, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM noon. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



We will announce the ratification result on Friday, March 18, 2022. Again, your bargaining committee encourages you to vote “yes” to accept the tentative first agreement!



In solidarity,



Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here









UWU/MoveUP