Your BCGEU stewards have been keeping us informed on the transition issues that have been occurring since July 29, 2020.
These concerns include who is doing bargaining unit work, who has access to confidential information and substitution pay for members who are doing work of higher classifications.
The BCGEU wants to assure you that we are giving priority to addressing all of your concerns and are in constant contact with your stewards.
We met with NTT last night to discuss these issues.
Please continue to raise your concerns with your stewards.
NTT Stewards
Ryan Ardelian ryansonline@gmail.com
Jessie Bains bainsj@gmail.com
Kevin Ball kevinball888@gmail.com
Jesse Farsang jfarsang@gmail.com
Eugene Fox efox@telus.net
Sam Gock sam_gock@hotmail.com
Joseph Ivens jivens@telus.net
Bill Rossi billrossi@outlook.com
Brent Stokell bcstokell@gmail.com
Edward Travis edward.i.travis@gmail.com
Sandy Wong sandy_wong@shaw.ca
In solidarity
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President
Shirley Kay (for Lori Strom), Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
