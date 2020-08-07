 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. NTT DATA BCU Members Transition Issues - BCGEU

NTT DATA BCU Members Transition Issues - BCGEU

Published on August 07, 2020

 

Your BCGEU stewards have been keeping us informed on the transition issues that have been occurring since July 29, 2020.

 

These concerns include who is doing bargaining unit work, who has access to confidential information and substitution pay for members who are doing work of higher classifications.

 

The BCGEU wants to assure you that we are giving priority to addressing all of your concerns and are in constant contact with your stewards.

 

We met with NTT last night to discuss these issues.

 

Please continue to raise your concerns with your stewards.

 

NTT Stewards

 

Ryan Ardelian ryansonline@gmail.com

Jessie Bains bainsj@gmail.com

Kevin Ball kevinball888@gmail.com

Jesse Farsang jfarsang@gmail.com

Eugene Fox efox@telus.net

Sam Gock sam_gock@hotmail.com

Joseph Ivens jivens@telus.net

Bill Rossi billrossi@outlook.com

Brent Stokell bcstokell@gmail.com

Edward Travis edward.i.travis@gmail.com

Sandy Wong sandy_wong@shaw.ca

 

In solidarity

 

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President

Shirley Kay (for Lori Strom), Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP