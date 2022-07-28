Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. NTT Data (Burnaby) Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

NTT Data (Burnaby) Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 10, 2022

After the close of the nomination period, the following members have been acclaimed as stewards:
 
• Tara Exner
• Christiaan Fernando
• Navkirat Singh
 
Congratulations, and welcome to your new role, Tara, Christiaan, and Navkirat!
 
In solidarity
 
Jason Singh
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP