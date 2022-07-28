After the close of the nomination period, the following members have been acclaimed as stewards:
• Tara Exner
• Christiaan Fernando
• Navkirat Singh
Congratulations, and welcome to your new role, Tara, Christiaan, and Navkirat!
In solidarity
Jason Singh
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
