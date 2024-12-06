The results of the election for the NTT Data Bargaining Committee Chairperson are in! Thank you to everyone who put their name forward.



The Bargaining Committee Chair is Joseph Ivens. Congratulations!



The next step is to elect the committee members. The nominees (in alphabetical order) are:

Aaron Pinch

Bill Rossi

Brent Stokell

Christopher Jefferey

Eugene Fox

Kevin Ball

Raveen Raveen

The nominees' names will be randomized on the ballot. The first three highest vote-getting candidates for Committee Member positions will be members.



This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting, and the date of the vote has changed from the original schedule. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on December 9th at 10:00 a.m. and will close on January 8th at 5:00 p.m.



Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] ASAP after voting opens. Please seek troubleshooting assistance no later than January 2nd. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours. If you need assistance, please include your full legal name, the name of the vote (NTT Data Bargaining Committee) and member number if known.



If you know of a member who did not receive this email, please forward it to them. You can add or update your email address at the BCGEU member portal.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Bios submitted:



Aaron Pinch

Brent Stokell

Eugene Fox

Raveen Raveen







Download a PDF of this notice





