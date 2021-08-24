We have three bargaining days scheduled and the parties will return to the Bargaining table on Tuesday, August 24th.



Please be advised that Jessie Bains has resigned from the Bargaining Unit and from the Bargaining committee. We thank Jessie for his service to the membership over many years and we wish him good luck in his future endeavours.



If you have any questions, please reach out to a member of the Bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



NTT Bargaining Committee



