Please see the attached link here to receive your Ratification Document containing full details of the tentative settlement reached on June 25th.



The virtual Ratification Townhall meeting, via Zoom, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8th from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm (PST). If you are not receiving bargaining updates, please log into the Member Portal here. If you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



RATIFICATION MEETING DETAILS:

Please reach out to one of the Bargaining Committee members below for Zoom meeting details.

Voting Information:

Online voting will open on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 8:00 pm. You will receive an email from [email protected] with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Voting will close on Friday, July 18, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. We strongly encourage you to vote, as this will be your only method to cast a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact [email protected], but no later than Friday, July 18, 2025 by 12:00 noon. This will allow enough time to issue a voting credential that day before voting closes. Please note that email support is available during regular BCGEU office hours from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday.



Please log into the Member Portal here to ensure BCGEU has your correct email address for voting credentials to be emailed to you.



If you have any further questions, please contact one of the members of your bargaining committee below.



In solidarity,



Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member

Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative





Download a PDF of this notice





UWU/MoveUP