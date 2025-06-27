After several bargaining sessions with NTT, we are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative settlement.

A ratification document with complete details of the settlement will be sent to each member several days prior to the town hall meeting. Please ensure that we have your updated contact information so that you can receive your voting credential and any further information by logging into the Member's Portal here. If you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

The Townhall meeting will be held virtually (via Zoom) on Tuesday July 8th from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

RATIFICATION MEETING DETAILS:

Please reach out to one of the Bargaining Committee members below for Zoom meeting details.

The Town hall meeting will provide you with an opportunity to hear a bargaining report as well as ask any questions you may have concerning the settlement. Following the meeting, an online voting platform will be available to cast your Ballot. The link will be open for 10 days to ensure full participation.

We would like to thank you for your continued support through the Bargaining process.

In solidarity,

Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member

Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP