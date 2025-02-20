Your bargaining committee has met with the employer on February 19th and exchanged non-monetary proposals. We will review the employer's proposals and will respond when we meet March 18th. We will send further updates as they come available.



If you have any questions, please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member

Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative



