NTT Data Canada - Bargaining Update (February 20, 2025) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 20, 2025

Your bargaining committee has met with the employer on February 19th and exchanged non-monetary proposals. We will review the employer's proposals and will respond when we meet March 18th. We will send further updates as they come available.

If you have any questions, please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee. 

In solidarity,

Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member
Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative

