The current collective Agreement between the BCGEU and NTT Data expires on December 31, 2024. As a result we are now preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. The first step is for BCGEU members at NTT Data to elect a Bargaining Committee.

Nominations are now open for up to four members and will be accepted until 5:00 p.m., October 25, 2024 (nomination form attached).

Members can be nominated for bargaining committee member, or for both bargaining committee chair and member. If you wish to run for Chair you will be included in the member vote.

Please email completed nomination forms to [email protected]. If more than four members are nominated for the bargaining committee, an election will be required.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations

