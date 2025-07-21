We are pleased to announce that your new Collective Agreement has been ratified, with 81.9% voting in favour. Thank you to all who took the time to attend our Information Sessions, ask questions and vote on your agreement.

Once the new Collective Agreement has been formatted and finalized, a copy will be available online. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.

If you have any remaining questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member

Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP