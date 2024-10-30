At the close of nominations, eight members were nominated to fill three positions for the NTT Data bargaining committee. In addition, five of those members were nominated to fill one position as bargaining committee chairperson. This means voting is required.





There will be two consecutive elections – one for the Bargaining Committee Chairperson – and a subsequent one for the remaining three Bargaining Committee positions.





The nominees for the position of Chairperson (in alphabetical order) are:

· Brent Stokell

· Christopher Jefferey

· Eugene Fox

· Joseph Ivens

· Raveen Raveen



The nominees for Bargaining Committee Member (in alphabetical order) are:

· Aaron Pinch

· Bill Rossi

· Brent Stokell

· Christopher Jefferey

· Eugene Fox

· Joseph Ivens

· Kevin Ball

· Raveen Raveen



The nominees' names will be randomized on the ballot. The first highest vote-getting candidate for the Chairperson ballot will be the Committee Chair. Whomever is the successful candidate for the position of Chairperson will be removed from the subsequent election. The first three highest vote-getting candidates for Committee Member positions will be members.



An announcement will be made upon the successful conclusion of each election.



Voting Information

Voting for Bargaining Committee Chairperson will open on November 1st at 9:00 a.m. and will close on December 2nd at 5:00 p.m.



Voting for the three Bargaining Committee Member positions will open on December 5th at 9:00 a.m. and will close on January 6th at 5:00 p.m.



This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Candidates' bios (if submitted) will be included with the ballot and are linked below.



Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] ASAP after voting opens. Please seek troubleshooting assistance no later than November 26th for the chair vote and January 2nd for the member vote. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



If you know of a member who does not receive this email, please forward it to them. You can add or update your email address at the BCGEU member portal.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations

Bios submitted:

Aaron Pinch – running for Member position

Brent Stokell - running for Member and Chair position

Eugene Fox - running for Member and Chair position

Joseph Ivens - running for Member and Chair position

Raveen Raveen - running for Member and Chair position

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP