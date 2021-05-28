The Bargaining Committee has been meeting with the Employer almost weekly since Negotiations commenced in March.

While we have made some gains in non-monetary issues, we are very far apart in wages, benefits and job security. We know this is important to you, so we will be calling a Town Hall Meeting for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7:00 pm to get direction from you and to plan the next steps. A link for the Town Hall Meeting will be sent to you via email next week.

If you have any questions, please contact a member of the Bargaining Committee.

In solidarity,

Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chair

Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Stokell, Bargaining Committee Member

Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee Member

Shirley Kay, Staff Representative

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations

