Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
The Bargaining Committee has been meeting with the Employer almost weekly since Negotiations commenced in March.
While we have made some gains in non-monetary issues, we are very far apart in wages, benefits and job security. We know this is important to you, so we will be calling a Town Hall Meeting for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7:00 pm to get direction from you and to plan the next steps. A link for the Town Hall Meeting will be sent to you via email next week.
If you have any questions, please contact a member of the Bargaining Committee.
In solidarity,
Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chair Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member Brent Stokell, Bargaining Committee Member Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee Member Shirley Kay, Staff Representative Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations