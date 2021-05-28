Click here to find info on COVID-19

NTT Data Canada Bargaining Update - BCGEU

Published on May 28, 2021

The Bargaining Committee has been meeting with the Employer almost weekly since Negotiations commenced in March.

While we have made some gains in non-monetary issues, we are very far apart in wages, benefits and job security. We know this is important to you, so we will be calling a Town Hall Meeting for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7:00 pm to get direction from you and to plan the next steps. A link for the Town Hall Meeting will be sent to you via email next week.

If you have any questions, please contact a member of the Bargaining Committee.

 

In solidarity,

Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chair
Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member
Brent Stokell, Bargaining Committee Member
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee Member
Shirley Kay, Staff Representative
Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations

