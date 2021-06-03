NTT Data Canada Bargaining Update - BCGEU

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Thank you for attending the Town Hall Bargaining Information session on Wednesday night.
The membership gave us clear direction that the employer's last wage offer is unacceptable.
As discussed, we met with the employer on June 3rd to provide them with the membership's message and direction. The employer's position has not changed but they have requested a follow up bargaining session during the week of June 14th.
Thank you for your ongoing support. If you have any questions please contact a member of the bargaining committee.
Stay tuned!
In solidarity,
Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chair Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member Brent Stokell, Bargaining Committee Member Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee Member Shirley Kay, Staff Representative Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations