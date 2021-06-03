Click here to find info on COVID-19

NTT Data Canada Bargaining Update - BCGEU

Published on June 03, 2021

Thank you for attending the Town Hall Bargaining Information session on Wednesday night.

The membership gave us clear direction that the employer's last wage offer is unacceptable.

As discussed, we met with the employer on June 3rd to provide them with the membership's message and direction. The employer's position has not changed but they have requested a follow up bargaining session during the week of June 14th.

Thank you for your ongoing support. If you have any questions please contact a member of the bargaining committee.

Stay tuned!

In solidarity,

Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chair
Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member
Brent Stokell, Bargaining Committee Member
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee Member
Shirley Kay, Staff Representative
Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations


