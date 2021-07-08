Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 08, 2021

The Bargaining Committee met with the Employer to discuss the results of the Membership Town Hall meeting. The Employer has taken this information under consideration and the union has requested further bargaining dates.

Thank you for your on-going support. If you have questions please contact a member of the bargaining committee.

Stay tuned!

In solidarity,

NTT Bargaining Committee

