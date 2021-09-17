Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by both parties!



Bargaining unit members have voted 66% in favour of ratification.



The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the Ratification Document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.



In solidarity,



NTT Bargaining Committee

Joseph Ivens,

Eugene Fox

Brent Stokell

Shirley Kay

Angela Mahlmann





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of ratification document here





