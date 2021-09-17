Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on September 17, 2021

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by both parties!
 
Bargaining unit members have voted 66% in favour of ratification.

The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the Ratification Document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.
 
In solidarity,
 
NTT Bargaining Committee
Joseph Ivens,
Eugene Fox
Brent Stokell
Shirley Kay
Angela Mahlmann


Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of ratification document here



