

Have you been paid Incorrectly?



It has come to the Union’s attention that BCGEU members working for NTT may not have been paid correctly for the following 2021/2022 statutory holidays:



December 25, 2021

December 27, 2021

January 1, 2022

January 3, 2022



We understand members were paid at a whole range of DIFFERENT rates for these stat dates when they should have been paid at the SAME rate in accordance with the collective agreement.



Scenario 1 (If you work Monday – Friday)



The collective agreement says if you work a Monday – Friday schedule and a holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, like Christmas and New Year's Day did this year, then the Employer must make the following Monday the holiday. This year, December 27 and January 3 should have been deemed the holidays if you work Monday – Friday. If you were scheduled and worked on December 27 or January 3, you should have received double time PLUS one half for all hours worked PLUS a day off in lieu of each holiday.



Scenario 2 (If you work weekends)



If you were scheduled and worked on the actual holiday (December 25 or January 1), you should have also received double time PLUS one half for all hours worked PLUS a day off in lieu of each holiday.



We also understand there may have been payroll errors for overtime not being accurately paid between pay periods December 25 and January 15, 2022.



What Should I do Next?



We are recommending that all NTT employees look at their paystubs from this period and make sure they were paid correctly for December 25, December 27, 2021, January 1, and January 3, 2022. If you find you were not paid correctly or are unsure, please reach out to a steward to look into filing a grievance. If you don’t have a steward, please contact Kevin Ball ([email protected]) or Jesse Farsang ([email protected]) and they will connect you with a steward or help you figure out whether you’ve been paid incorrectly.



If you worked overtime between December 25 and January 15, 2022, please check your paystub to make sure you were paid correctly.



What is the Union doing about this?



We are looking into this and are reaching out to the Employer to notify them of the problem. In the meantime, we need to know how many members have been affected so we can present those numbers to the Employer. Please reach out to a steward, Kevin Ball ([email protected]) or Jesse Farsang ([email protected]) by next Monday, January 24, 2022 so we can start working towards resolution.



Have a good weekend everyone.



In solidarity,



Jennifer Arnold – Local 603 Staff Representative

Earl Maloney – Local 601 Staff Representative

Kevin Ball – Local 603 Secretary and Steward

Jesse Farsang – Steward









