We have learned that letters of performance standards and expectations are again being distributed to NTT Service Desk Agents. Your BCGEU Joint Union Management Committee raised our concerns at a JUM Committee meeting regarding these letters. The Employer was unwilling to address our concerns.



These concerns include the average hourly calls and average hourly tickets as well as the linkage of these performance metrics to your performance reviews.



We want you to know the applicable language in your collective agreement and your rights as a union member. For issues with workload please refer to Article 31.14 of the NTT Data Collective Agreement:



It is in the interest of the parties that all employees are aware of their job expectations and responsibilities.



It is the responsibility of supervisors and managers to ensure that staff perform their duties and to ensure that procedures are in place to address customer service demands.



Where an employee is concerned that they cannot complete assignments or respond to urgent matters to fulfil obligations to a customer(s) it is their responsibility to immediately seek the advice and direction from their direct supervisor.



Should the employee continue to hold the opinion that they are unable to fulfil their obligations they will put their detailed concerns in writing and the direct supervisor will provide a written response to those concerns with 14 days.



Responsibility for any consequences of complying with the direction provided by the direct supervisor will not rest with the employee.



Should the employee continue to hold the opinion that they are unable to fulfil their work obligations the employee's written concerns and the supervisor's written response will be forwarded to the Joint Union/Management Committee.



Article 10.5 of the collective agreement outlines your right to grieve other disciplinary actions including adverse employee appraisals.



If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to your union steward or contact one of the JUM members noted below.



In solidarity



Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP