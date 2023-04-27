Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on November 10, 2023

Please join members of your Local 401 Executive, who will be hosting Member-to-Member worksite visits at Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion.

This is an opportunity for members to ask questions and hear about issues and concerns in the workplace.

DATE: November 20, 2023

TIME: 1-4 p.m.

LOCATION: Kiwanis Pavilion (Library), 3034 Cedar Hill Rd

 

In solidarity,

Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 

