Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Occupational Health and Safety Representatives for Atira Property Management Inc. - BCGEU
Published on May 03, 2021
Hello Everyone,
Your Employer and the Union are looking for members to step up and become Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) representatives. Once appointed by the Union, you will receive 8 hours of training. We are hoping to find one representative for each Atira location/worksite. We have not been able to have meetings for a few months now due to various challenges and, without representatives from most programs, it is difficult to identify and find solutions to workplace health and safety issues.
If you are interested in becoming an OHS representative, please contact the Lower Mainland area office at [email protected], or your Health, Safety and Compliance Specialist, Omolara Kayode at [email protected].