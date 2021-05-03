Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Occupational Health and Safety Representatives for Atira Property Management Inc. - BCGEU

Occupational Health and Safety Representatives for Atira Property Management Inc. - BCGEU

Published on May 03, 2021

Hello Everyone,

Your Employer and the Union are looking for members to step up and become Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) representatives. Once appointed by the Union, you will receive 8 hours of training. We are hoping to find one representative for each Atira location/worksite. We have not been able to have meetings for a few months now due to various challenges and, without representatives from most programs, it is difficult to identify and find solutions to workplace health and safety issues.

If you are interested in becoming an OHS representative, please contact the Lower Mainland area office at [email protected], or your Health, Safety and Compliance Specialist, Omolara Kayode at [email protected].

In solidarity,

Hilary Andow
Staff Representative 

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP