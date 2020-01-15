Due to inclement weather, the following BCGEU offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 15.

Victoria Area Office (Area 01)

North Island Area Office (Nanaimo - Area 02)

Lower Mainland Area Office (Vancouver - Area 03)

Fraser Valley Area Office (Langley - Area 04)

Headquarters (Burnaby)

All offices listed plan to reopen Thursday, January 16, at 8:30am.

If you are a BCGEU member in these areas and need emergency support at your worksite, please contact your union steward.

Media inquiries can be directed to Aaron Donovan, Coordinator - Research and Interactive Services, at aaron.donovan@bcgeu.ca or 604 306-9122.

Facilities related emergencies can be directed to Ryan Schmid at 778-870-7877.