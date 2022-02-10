The BCGEU has recently learned that our logo is being used without authorization on promotional material for a "protest" event planned for next week.

We want to be clear that our union is not associated with, nor do we support, the event or its organizers in any way. This is an unlawful action on the part of the organizers. We are considering all legal options before us to hold the responsible parties accountable for this egregious conduct.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the BCGEU has advocated for decisive, evidence-based public health measures and supported the thousands of frontline workers who have done extraordinary work to keep us all safe and continue delivering the vital public services people in British Columbia rely on. Our positions have not changed.





UWU/MoveUP