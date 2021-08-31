First off, I want to thank you for the support you've provided your colleagues and fellow BCGEU members during this pandemic. Times of uncertainty are scary and stressful. As an OHS rep, your presence and knowledge have been critical to workers making informed decisions that uphold their health and safety.



Secondly, I want you to know that I will soon be sending an email to all BCGEU members working at post-secondary institutions about the recently updated return-to-campus guidelines. As you likely have heard, the Provincial Health Officer has added to the guidelines the new mask mandate and proof of vaccine requirement for on-campus services. These updates may spur additional inquiries to you from members.



Some gentle reminders:

JOHS committees should be involved in return-to-campus plans, including reviewing communicable disease prevention plans, and updating COVID-19 risks assessments.

OHS reps that have concerns about their committee's participation in planning for return-to-campus, and/or would like advice or additional support in this process, should contact their local union area office.

The BCGEU OHS Department ( [email protected] ) can also provide additional support and training or information sessions if needed.

Thank you again for your service to fellow members, and to our union overall.



In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby

BCGEU Vice President, Component 7 (Education, Scientific, Technical and Administration)





UWU/MoveUP