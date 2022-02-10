Nominations are now open for the Oil and Gas Bargaining Committee.



There are four (4) spots available, as follows:

Chairperson of the Bargaining Committee, one (1) position





Bargaining Committee Member, two (2) positions





Alternate Bargaining Committee Member, one (1) position

Any BCGEU member working in the Oil and Gas Commission bargaining unit can be nominated or accept nomination to run in the election.



The election for Chairperson will be conducted first. If more than one candidate is nominated, there will be a ballot and the candidate with the most votes will be elected. Once the Chairperson has been chosen, there will be an election for the two Bargaining Committee members and then for the Alternate position (training opportunity).



Yes, you can be nominated for the Chairperson position, for the Bargaining Committee member positions and for the Alternate position. If you are elected Chairperson, your nomination for the Committee member would be unnecessary and withdrawn. If you are nominated for Chairperson and are unsuccessful your nomination for Bargaining Committee Member and/or Alternate will move forward.



In order to be nominated for any or all positions, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 .



Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or information sheet on ONE 8.5" x 11" page which the Union will distribute to the membership with the ballots and post to the website in the event of an election. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the information sheet should accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully .



Please email your completed nomination forms to: [email protected].



Download PDF Document:

Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period closes on March 23rd, 2022.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann,

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here