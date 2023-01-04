To: All BCGEU Members at Oil & Gas Commission

Re: Bargaining Update #1

Your 2022/2023 Bargaining Committee just wrapped up our first session of collective agreement bargaining! We sat down with the Employer in Victoria on January 18th & 19th to begin negotiations. We had originally planned to meet for four days; however, travel delays affected the arrival of some committee representatives. With the shortened timeframe, we were only able to discuss non‑monetary proposals in this session but made favourable progress in some areas.

The Committee has agreed to meet again with the Employer in mid-February to share and discuss our monetary proposals. Another update will be provided to you following that round of negotiations. While our current Collective Agreement expired on June 30, 2022, it remains in effect until a new agreement is reached and ratified. While the delay in bargaining is unfortunate and outside our control, please be assured any wage-related settlements that we reach will be retroactive to July 1, 2022.

Please feel free to reach out to your Bargaining Committee members if you have any additional suggestions or feedback as we continue to work to support improvements to our collective agreement!

To help ensure you receive a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU or update any of your existing contact information at http://members.bcgeu.ca/login.

In solidarity,

Chris Grieve, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Amanda Fraser, Bargaining Committee Member

John Warner, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative – Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP