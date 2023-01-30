You are receiving this bulletin because you are a BCGEU member working at Okanagan College.

As you're likely aware, Okanagan College was victim to a cyber-attack in early January and the thieves have information about students and staff. As your union representatives, we want you to know the following:

We do not have further information about the attack but we are working with the employer to understand the impact on BCGEU members.

The attack has nothing to do with the data that is stored by our union; in other words, the information stored by our union has not been compromised.

We recommend that all BCGEU members working for Okanagan College change their online passwords and accept the employer's offer to access two years of credit monitoring and identity theft prevention services.

If you have questions about the attack or impact on your employer-stored data, please connect with the employer ([email protected]). If you do not receive a sufficient response, please contact your shop steward, bargaining chairperson (Karolynn Green, [email protected]), or local chairperson (Marcel Beerkens, [email protected]).

In solidarity,

Joanna Lord, Component 7 Vice President

Marcel Beerkens, Local 707 Chairperson

Karolynn Green, Okanagan College Bargaining Chairperson

Darla Holmwood, Staff Representative





