Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Okanagan College - Support Bargaining Committee Elections - Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Okanagan College - Support Bargaining Committee Elections - Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 03, 2021

The election process is now completed for the Okanagan College - Support Bargaining Committee: 

  • Bargaining Committee Chairperson – Karolynn Green     
  • Bargaining Committee member – Kevin McKenzie
  • Bargaining Committee member -  Gord Stefansson

 
Congratulations to the successful candidates! We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the new year.


 
In solidarity,

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download OC Bulletin Barg Committe 21Dec3.pdf

UWU/MoveUP