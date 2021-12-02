The election process is now completed for the Okanagan College - Support Bargaining Committee:

Bargaining Committee Chairperson – Karolynn Green

Bargaining Committee member – Kevin McKenzie

Bargaining Committee member - Gord Stefansson



Congratulations to the successful candidates! We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the new year.





In solidarity,



Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download OC Bulletin Barg Committe 21Dec3.pdf



UWU/MoveUP