To: All BCGEU Members at Okanagan College - Vocational Instructors
Re: Tentative Agreement Reached!
Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement, retroactive to April 1, 2022.
The ratification vote will take place following settlement at all five tables captured under the IBC common agreement: Okanagan College, Coast Mountain, Northern Lights, Selkirk and Camosun. Full details of the tentative agreement will be available at that time.
Thank you for your support during this important process.
In solidarity,
Cam McRobb, Bargaining Unit Chairperson
Nicole Davis, Bargaining Committee Member
Natasha Befus, Bargaining Committee Member
Leigh-Ann Postowski, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations
