  2. Okanagan College (Support Staff) - Bargaining Chairperson - Results - BCGEU

Published on November 04, 2020

Nominations have closed for the position of bargaining unit chairperson at Okanagan College (Support Staff). 
Please be advised the following member was the successful candidate:

Karolynn Green
 

Karolynn can be reached at BCGEUSupportChair@okanagan.bc.ca.


In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby
Local 707 Chairperson

