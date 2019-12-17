Your bargaining committee and the Employer met on November 26, 28 and December 2, 4, 9, 12 and 16.
We continue to make progress on identified priorities and have further bargaining scheduled January 14 – 17, 2020.
The committee is wishing you and your family a healthy and happy holiday season.
In solidarity,
Marcel Beerkens, Bargaining committee chairperson
Yvonne Caldwell, Bargaining committee member
Valerie Tuhkala, Bargaining committee member
Karolynn Green, Bargaining committee member
Ann Forrest, BCGEU Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?