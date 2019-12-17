Your bargaining committee and the Employer met on November 26, 28 and December 2, 4, 9, 12 and 16.



We continue to make progress on identified priorities and have further bargaining scheduled January 14 – 17, 2020.



The committee is wishing you and your family a healthy and happy holiday season.







In solidarity,



Marcel Beerkens, Bargaining committee chairperson

Yvonne Caldwell, Bargaining committee member

Valerie Tuhkala, Bargaining committee member

Karolynn Green, Bargaining committee member

Ann Forrest, BCGEU Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP